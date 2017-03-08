Flood and Landslide Alert for the Coast and Willamette Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch from late tonight through Friday evening for areas of northwest Oregon.

The watch area includes the central and south Willamette Valley, the central Coast Range and Oregon coast, and the Cascade foothills in Lane County. Track Oregon flood watches here: http://1.usa.gov/1EM7qNl

“With heavy rain in the forecast, be alert for landslide hazards as well as flood hazards,” says Bill Burns, engineering geologist at the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI). “Use extreme caution when driving, and avoid areas where landslides may be more likely to occur.”

DOGAMI’s interactive SLIDO map offers a look at landslide hazards, and is a useful tool for identifying areas that are susceptible to landslides. The map is online at: www.oregongeology.org/slido

People, structures and roads located below steep slopes may be at serious risk. In general, dangerous areas can include:

– Bases of steep hillsides.

– Road cuts or other areas where slopes of hills have been excavated or over-steepened.

– Places where slides or debris flows have occurred in the past.

– Canyon bottoms, stream channels, and areas of rock and soil accumulation at the outlets of canyons.

For more landslide and debris flow information: http://bit.ly/landslidehazards