Traffic Alert Cape Foulweather

From a reader:

I just witnessed (at 3:30pm) a semi-truck with trailer COMPLETELY BLOCKING SOUTHBOUND Lanes and 1 Northbound Lane at the top of Cape FOULWEATHER – roughly four miles south of Depoe Bay.

It appears that the semi tried to pull out of the viewpoint and got high-centered but it’s completely blocking the southbound lanes and part of the north. They were unable to get cell service so I called it in 5 mins ago.

There are no flares yet and with cars driving 50 mph, I fear and accident is likely to happen….