GOP rolls out revised health care plan – less care for people – more tax breaks for the wealthy

Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians could lose their health care coverage under House Republicans’ health care bill, shifting the multibillion-dollar price tag to the state.

The proposed legislation would roll back the 2014 Medicaid expansion that added 400,000 Oregonians to the federal system’s rolls. Though Oregon Congressman Greg Walden, a key proponent of the bill, vowed “not to pull the rug out” from any Medicaid member, the legislation would slash the federal government’s contribution to the cost of insuring Oregon’s poor after 2020.

The cutback would create a multibillion-dollar funding gap the state almost certainly couldn’t fill.

Here’s the scoop in The Oregonian.