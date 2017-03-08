A message to the community from David Peltier

Today is International Women’s Day. I wish to honor Pastor Martha Watt who operates the Shiloh Gathering Place Ministry in Lincoln City. Pastor Martha has a lovely vision of opening a transitional housing facility in Lincoln City. Please call her at: (541)921-9105.

In Lincoln County we are #1 in child homelessness. Homeless advocates like myself are seeing more and more women on our streets.Women are experiencing more poverty and here in Lincoln County we have fought DHS in their destructive procedures in taking away children from their mothers because of the homelessness and poverty. Transitional housing can help change this.

The London McCabe House (facebook) project is now five years old and we now have an office.

Our work is to assist folks to regain employment and housing. Our community suffers from a severe lack of affordable housing and availability of rentals. The looming Trump budget cuts of human services will harm our nation. CNN informed us that Trump wants to cut 14% of the US Coast Guard budget, which is stupid. Here on the Oregon coast, the Coast Guard saves lives all year long, every year.

I have been doing a great deal of networking with the leaders of Lincoln City and I’m hopeful that we can establish Transitional housing here. All we need is a decent building, and funding for staff, utilities, rent, etc.

Under the Trump Administration, Housing and Urban Development(HUD) may see drastic defunding of the important Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) programs which historically have helped our non-profits to acquire property. Please call Congressman Kurt Schrader at: 877-301-KURT and tell his staff that he MUST contact HUD and get their support of transitional housing in Lincoln County. Mr. Schrader has been SILENT on this issue for far too long. We need leadership NOW and we need community support NOW to move our community forward.

If your church or community organization can assist Pastor Martha Watt and her non-profit public benefit corporation, please call her today. The Shiloh Gathering Place Ministry is located at 2139 NW Hwy 101 in Lincoln City. Our community faces multiple crises in terms of housing and human services and we are out of time on these pressing issues.

Your kind help can make a difference today in helping a person regain balance. Please text me at: (541)270-1865. The London McCabe House is in need of a cellphone with unlimited minutes at this time.

David Peltier (facebook-Waldport, OR) P.O. Box 2002 Waldport, OR 97394 or djcpeltier1955@gmail.com