Weather or Not: Kicking and Screaming

Wednesday, Mar. 8th – Lincoln County

Summary: Very windy, heavy rain at times yesterday, dry overnight, cool temps.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 51F/46F/56mph/0.91”

Depoe Bay: 50F/45F/51mph/0.94”

Newport: 50F/45F/52mph/0.83”

Waldport: 50F/45F/47mph/0.88”

Yachats: 51F/47F/59mph/0.86”

Regional Wind Gusts…

Mary’s Peak: 81mph

Cape Blanco: 67mph

Pacific City: 58mph

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: broken @ 1,400’, overcast @ 2,000’

Visibility: 3 miles/Wind: calm/Altimeter: 30.21”

Forecast: If yesterday was any indication, we’ll have to drag Winter, kicking and screaming, out the door. With the beginning of Spring just twelve days away, there isn’t any indication in the long-term projections of a major shift away from the cool and wet weather of the past several months. Rain developing again today, maybe a quarter inch, light winds and a high of 50F. An additional quarter to a half inch of rain is predicted for tonight, low near 45F. Tomorrow, we’re in for another wet and windy storm with precip totals near an inch, sou’westers gusting 35-45 mph and the mercury rising to 50-55F. Outlook is for showers and sunbreaks Friday, a 50-50 chance of rain Saturday, a chance of showers Sunday, rain Monday and showers Tuesday. Temperatures remain a bit below seasonal as highs top out around 50F and lows bottom out in the mid-40s.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on the latest Winter conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are damp, temps 35-45F. Willamette Valley roads are wet, thermometer readings near 45F. The Columbia River Gorge also has wet pavement, temperatures 40-45F. For the Cascades, highways have packed snow and/or slush this morning with 30-35F, chains or traction tires are required at Government Camp, carry chains or traction tires elsewhere. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are southerly 5-10 knots this morning with square seas 9 feet at 9 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect until 11:00am this morning. A Gale Watch is in effect from tomorrow morning through late evening. A surface low spins up and reaches peak strength over the offshore waters before moving northeast just outside our waters Thursday afternoon, then making landfall near the Strait of Juan de Fuca Thursday evening. Projections are in general agreement regarding the timing and position of this low, but differ with regard to the duration and strength of the potential gales. Rough seas may build into the teens again. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Rain, light breeze, surf 6-8 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

03/08 Wed 08:35 AM 8.40 H

03/08 Wed 03:28 PM 0.01 L

03/08 Wed 10:12 PM 7.28 H

03/09 Thu 03:32 AM 3.09 L

In Short: Rain, light winds, rainy and windy, then rain/showers ad infinitum.