Joint County Drug Team Busts Couple in Lincoln City

The Tillamook Narcotics Team raided a residence in Lincoln City a few days ago armed with a drug related search warrant. And they found what they were after.

Inside the residence at 3222 NE Union, investigators located a quantity of suspected methamphetamine as well as drug use paraphernalia, surveillance equipment, drug transaction records and various other items used in the trafficking of narcotics.

Arrested during the warrant execution was Connie Lynette Wilson (53 of Lincoln City) and Jesse Daniel Lambert, (26 of Florence). Wilson was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail and charged with Manufacture, Delivery and Possession of Methamphetamine. Lambert was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail for Possession of Methamphetamine and Frequenting a Place Where Drugs are Kept/Sold.

The Tillamook Narcotics Team is made up of personnel from the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Tillamook Police Department and the Lincoln City Police Department.