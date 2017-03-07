Cannabis store theft in Waldport

Suspects in theft of marijuana in Waldport.
From the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

Attached are photos of two suspects involved in a theft of Marijuana products, valued at approximately $300, from a local Cannabis store located in the 200 Block of SW Highway 101, Waldport. Both subjects were described as 45-55 year old caucasian adults. It is unknown if they are associated with a vehicle at this time.

Please contact our Sheriff’s Office at 541-265-4231 if you can identify these subjects or know of their whereabouts. Deputy Shawn Carter is the lead investigator.

