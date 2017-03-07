Send Newport High track and field champ to Australia for international competition

Izabella McLane is a 15 year old sophomore at Newport High who earned her place as an Oregon All State Track and Field athlete. Izzy has been invited to represent Oregon and the United States in Brisbane, Australia this summer where she will compete with other top athletes from many foreign countries.

Izzy will practice and race throughout the six day event involving some of the best youth track and field competitors on the planet. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for any young person. But as you can imagine, it’s expensive. Izzy, her family and school mates would love for her to be able to go. BUT SHE NEEDS SUPPORT FROM THE COMMUNITY TO MAKE IT HAPPEN!

A donation fund has been set up that is quick and easy to use. All donations big or small are gracefully accepted. Here’s a link to her donation page. Click here.