Weather or Not: Another Blast of Winter

Mar 072017
 

Tuesday, Mar. 7th – Lincoln County

Summary: Showers, some with hail, and breezy yesterday, rain overnight, cool.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…
Lincoln City: 49F/43F/36mph/0.46”
Depoe Bay: 47F/39F/35mph/0.23”
Newport: 46F/41F/35mph/0.38”
Waldport: 47F/40F/33mph/0.44”
Yachats: 46F/40F/38mph/0.41”

Newport Airport Conditions…
Ceiling: scattered @ 1,000’, broken @ 2,500’, overcast @ 3,900’
Visibility: 5 miles/Wind: SSW 15 mph G23/Altimeter: 30.06”

A High Wind Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Central Coast, in effect from 11:00am this morning until 6:00pm this evening. South wind 30-40 mph with gusts to 65 mph, strongest near beaches and headlands. Winds spreading northward late this morning, with peak winds from about noon to 4:00pm. These winds could cause tree damage that could lead to power outages, and will cause hazardous driving conditions. A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Cascades (see Travel below).

A Storm Warning has been issued for local offshore waters (see Marine below).

Forecast: The wind is expected to peak this afternoon at 50-60 mph in our Central Coast communities along with an inch or so of rain. This warmer storm should also boost the mercury up into the low-50s this afternoon. Tonight, showers early, turning back to rain by morning, breezy and the thermometer dips to the low-40s. Rain tomorrow, light winds, and a high around 50F. Outlook is for heavy rain on Thursday, 1-2 inches possible, and breezy, showers Friday, rain Saturday, a chance of showers Sunday, rain Monday. Seasonal temps are projected with highs in the low-50s and lows in the low-40s.

wxon-twitterBe sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on this latest storm. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are mainly wet, some slush in spots, temps 32-35F. Willamette Valley roads are wet, thermometer readings near 40F. The Columbia River Gorge also has wet pavement, temperatures 35-40F. For the Cascades, it’s snowing hard and continuously, highways are snow-covered this morning with 25-30F, chains or traction tires are required over all the passes; a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for 10-18 inches of additional snow accumulations today. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are SSW 20-25 knots this morning with rough seas 8 feet at 6 seconds. A Storm Warning is in effect from 10:00am this morning through 5:00pm this afternoon. Southerlies 30-35 knots gusting 50 today, seas building to 12-18 feet. Winds and seas decrease considerably tonight. Another low will form late Thursday or Friday, and bring more strong winds and large seas. There is a lot of forecast variability on this second low, and confidence on the timing of the enhanced sea-state is poor. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Rain and very windy, surf 8-10’ feet (moderate).
* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.
* Tides
03/07 Tue 07:24 AM 8.30 H
03/07 Tue 02:27 PM 0.34 L
03/07 Tue 09:15 PM 6.78 H
03/08 Wed 02:24 AM 3.55 L

In Short: Rainy and windy, then rain, breezy and showers all week.

