Weather or Not: Another Blast of Winter

Tuesday, Mar. 7th – Lincoln County

Summary: Showers, some with hail, and breezy yesterday, rain overnight, cool.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 49F/43F/36mph/0.46”

Depoe Bay: 47F/39F/35mph/0.23”

Newport: 46F/41F/35mph/0.38”

Waldport: 47F/40F/33mph/0.44”

Yachats: 46F/40F/38mph/0.41”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 1,000’, broken @ 2,500’, overcast @ 3,900’

Visibility: 5 miles/Wind: SSW 15 mph G23/Altimeter: 30.06”

A High Wind Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Central Coast, in effect from 11:00am this morning until 6:00pm this evening. South wind 30-40 mph with gusts to 65 mph, strongest near beaches and headlands. Winds spreading northward late this morning, with peak winds from about noon to 4:00pm. These winds could cause tree damage that could lead to power outages, and will cause hazardous driving conditions. A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Cascades (see Travel below).

A Storm Warning has been issued for local offshore waters (see Marine below).

Forecast: The wind is expected to peak this afternoon at 50-60 mph in our Central Coast communities along with an inch or so of rain. This warmer storm should also boost the mercury up into the low-50s this afternoon. Tonight, showers early, turning back to rain by morning, breezy and the thermometer dips to the low-40s. Rain tomorrow, light winds, and a high around 50F. Outlook is for heavy rain on Thursday, 1-2 inches possible, and breezy, showers Friday, rain Saturday, a chance of showers Sunday, rain Monday. Seasonal temps are projected with highs in the low-50s and lows in the low-40s.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are mainly wet, some slush in spots, temps 32-35F. Willamette Valley roads are wet, thermometer readings near 40F. The Columbia River Gorge also has wet pavement, temperatures 35-40F. For the Cascades, it’s snowing hard and continuously, highways are snow-covered this morning with 25-30F, chains or traction tires are required over all the passes; a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for 10-18 inches of additional snow accumulations today. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are SSW 20-25 knots this morning with rough seas 8 feet at 6 seconds. A Storm Warning is in effect from 10:00am this morning through 5:00pm this afternoon. Southerlies 30-35 knots gusting 50 today, seas building to 12-18 feet. Winds and seas decrease considerably tonight. Another low will form late Thursday or Friday, and bring more strong winds and large seas. There is a lot of forecast variability on this second low, and confidence on the timing of the enhanced sea-state is poor. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Rain and very windy, surf 8-10’ feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

03/07 Tue 07:24 AM 8.30 H

03/07 Tue 02:27 PM 0.34 L

03/07 Tue 09:15 PM 6.78 H

03/08 Wed 02:24 AM 3.55 L

In Short: Rainy and windy, then rain, breezy and showers all week.