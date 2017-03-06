OMSI Celebrates First Year of Science learning at Camp Gray

Commemorating the first year of educational programming at the Coastal Discovery Center at Camp Gray, OMSI is hosting an open house for Lincoln County residents. Guests will have the opportunity to explore the camp’s bunkhouses, learning spaces, and gathering areas and learn more about the opportunities available to Lincoln County residents.

The open house will be held at the Coastal Discovery Center at Camp Gray on Saturday, March 11 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Camp Gray is located at 3400 SW Abalone Way, Newport, OR 97365. The event is free and those who wish to attend can RSVP to events@omsi.edu

OMSI is expanding their support of Lincoln County students with educational programming and scholarship opportunities. Their team continues to work closely with Newport city leaders, Lincoln County officials, education and research institutes, local business groups, schools and other area organizations to develop ongoing partnerships and programming opportunities.

“The Central Oregon Coast is a wonderful place for marine science exploration. We are grateful for the support of the community’s network of scientists, artists, and local industry, business and civic leaders to provide fun learning opportunities to children and families from across the Pacific Northwest,” said Nancy Stueber, OMSI president and CEO.

OMSI serves nearly one million people every year in the Pacific Northwest by creating informal science education opportunities accessible to students, teachers, and families. Opportunities specifically crafted for Lincoln County residents include scholarships, educational programs, and an international exchange program.

Scholarships: Scholarships are available for Lincoln County students, families, and school groups. Funds are available for use with a variety of OMSI’s programs, including camp-ins at the museum, summer camps for individual students across the state, outdoor science school in Newport or Fossil, OR, and more.

For more information visit our website: https://www.omsi.edu/camps-classes-financial-aid

Spring Break Classes: OMSI is hosting the first-ever Digital Animation class at the Coastal Discovery Center during spring break. OMSI educators will be working closely with 24 students as they gain hands-on experience with digital video cameras, clay sculptures, and time-lapse portraits. For more information visit our website: https://www.omsi.edu/camp-class/animation-4-8-spring-break

International Exchange. Newport High School International Club students will have the unique opportunity to be ambassadors by hosting Japanese students, who are coming to Oregon to learn more about our state, country and culture. This opportunity is an expansion of an already successful international exchange program.