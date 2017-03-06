High Wind Watch issued…

A High Wind Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Central Coast, in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon. South wind 30-40 mph with gusts to 65 mph, strongest near beaches and headlands but also possibly affecting coastal communities. Winds spreading northward late Tuesday morning, with peak winds from about noon to 4:00pm or 5:00pm. These winds could cause tree damage that could lead to power outages, and will cause hazardous driving conditions. A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur.

