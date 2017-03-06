An invitation from National Organization for Women (NOW)



A message from the National Organization for Women

Are you a women who is interested in running for office? If you, or a woman you know, is curious about what it takes to run for school board, city council, or even higher office like state representative, then mark your calendar for 5:30 pm, March 13th. Central Oregon Coast National Organization of Women (COC NOW) is inviting local women to a Vote Run Lead (VRL) webinar viewing party at the Oregon State University Extension office, 1211 SE Bay Blvd, Newport, where participants will learn the fundamentals of running for public office.

Although women make up 51% of the population in the US, only about 20% of elected officials are women. The disparity of population and representation is of great concern to many community members, including COC NOW. By hosting this VRL webinar view party, COC NOW hopes to encourage and recruit local women to run for office, and has been busy identifying specific local positions that will be up for election soon.

Vote Run Lead is a national, nonpartisan organization that works to increase women’s representation in government by increasing access to civic education, providing online training tools, and by offering social networking opportunities. After viewing the webinar, participants can schedule a one-on-one coaching session with VLR staff.

Participants can register by emailing SheRuns4Office@gmail.com. Please specify any access needs in the email. Snacks will be provided.