Trump takes aim at NOAA’s budget – Climate Change is a Hoax, right?

As the presidency of Donald Trump continues to unfold, the latest unveiling of his federal budget goals reveals big cuts to the U.S. Department of Commerce – the parent organization for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. And the cuts are quite substantial – calling in to question the continued viability of many NOAA programs including grants for research projects and satellite data gathering – a $126 million reduction. There is a $513 million cut to its atmospheric studies that have a lot to do with climate change research. And all-the-while dramatically increasing the country’s military budget

Having said all that, it should be pointed out that this information is in the form of a short budget overview issued by the White House to the Office of Management and Budget. Ultimately, federal budget control is up to the Congress where many members have NOAA and other federal research operations in their districts. They will not be happy about slashing federal budgets in their districts.

It’s safe to say that Trump’s initial stab at a federal budget starting next fiscal year will be, if not dead on arrival at the front doors of the Congress, will be certainly on life support. Most initial budgets from the White House are picked apart, altered, revised and re-edited to suit the wishes of the Congress, not just the President.

