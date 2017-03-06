Weather or Not: Out of Synch

Monday, Mar. 6th – Lincoln County

Summary: Heavy showers, some with hail, windy yesterday and overnight, cool temps.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 46F/38F/34mph/0.39”

Depoe Bay: 44F/35F/36mph/0.67”

Newport: 43F/34F/35mph/0.69”

Waldport: 43F/35F/37mph/0.84”

Yachats: 46F/38F/34mph/0.50”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 4,500’, broken @ 6,000’, overcast @ 10,000’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: SW 14 mph G22/Altimeter: 29.91”

Forecast: The normal Winter pattern around here is a heavy rain and wind event followed by showers and then a nearly dry day or two. But, we’re out of synch with that scenario as the next system will dovetail with the end of the showery period and no rainless break is expected. The cool showers continue today, some with hail or snain, west winds gusting 30 mph and a high of 45F. Showers turning to steady rain tonight, low of 40F. Rain, heavy at times tomorrow, 1-2 inches possible, sou’westers gusting to 40 mph and a bit warmer as the mercury climbs to 50F. Outlook is for showers Wednesday, rain Thursday, and then right back to showers Friday through Sunday. Temperatures will remain just below average with highs of 45-50F and lows about 40F.

Travel: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of Northwest Oregon today. Spotty snow accumulations of up to 2 inches in the Willamette Valley, 2-4 inches in the Coast Range, and 4-8 inches in the Cascades.

In the Coast Range this morning, highways have packed snow and ice, temps 30-32F. Willamette Valley roads are snow-packed and icy in some areas, wet in others, thermometer readings 30-35F. The Columbia River Gorge has spots of ice on the pavement, temperatures near 35F. For the Cascades, expect snow showers, packed snow and 20F this morning, chains or traction tires are required over all the passes. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are W 15-20 knots this morning with rough seas 11-12 feet at 10 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect through 10:00am this morning. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect through 10:00am this morning. A Gale Watch is in effect from tomorrow morning through tomorrow afternoon. By Tuesday evening winds will be easing considerably as weak high pressure builds. There is potential for another system later in the week, but details on this are somewhat uncertain. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers and breezy, surf 8-10’ feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

03/06 Mon 06:11 AM 8.38 H

03/06 Mon 01:15 PM 0.63 L

03/06 Mon 08:01 PM 6.37 H

03/07 Tue 01:04 AM 3.72 L

In Short: Showers, cool, rainy and windy, then rain/showers all week.