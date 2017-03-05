“We’re still investing the costs” said Waldport to South Waldport

According to minutes of the February 9th Waldport City Council meeting, there are apparently some South Waldport area residents who are expecting new sewer service from Waldport in the very near future. The Waldport City Council was told by City Manager Kerry Kemp that sewer service to South Waldport is still in the formative stage. Much more work must be done before sewer service can be extended down south.

Kemp said the first step is to set up a special revenue district called an LID – Local Improvement District. That’s just to get Waldport’s sewer collection system extended down to the South Waldport area. The next step would be to ascertain if there are enough actual new sewer service customers willing to hook in and begin paying sewer fees.

And it may not be at a price that many might expect.

It is quite costly to extend sewer lines over a large area so everyone must chip in and pay their share. They call it “system development charges” and they’re not cheap. That’s because the new customers, like all customers already hooked into the Waldport sewer system and plant, each buy a piece of all that, including paying forward for the expansion and/or replacement of aging equipment.

Kemp told the council that the city would be mailing a brochure to all prospective South Waldport sewer customers outlining the services offered and a ballpark estimate of what those services would cost – both short and long-term.

But one thing seemed clear. This isn’t happening overnight.