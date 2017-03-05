Newport: Bad accident at 101 and NE 11th – injuries

2:01pm

Report of an accident in Newport at the corner of Highway 101 and NE 11th. Reports from the scene say it’s a head-on crash with injuries. Watch for emergency vehicles.

2:05pm

Arriving firefighters say the traffic signal lights are blinking four way stop because the accident damaged the signal light control box on the corner.

2:05pm

Traffic on 101 is being diverted onto 11th.

Call for citizen photos: Send to: Dave@NewsLincolnCounty.com