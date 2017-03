12:03pm

Report of a building fire, with smoke visible, at 170 So. Bay Street, Waldport. Fire-Rescue from Waldport, Seal Rock and Yachats are enroute. Watch for emergency vehicles.

12:08pm

Arriving units see NO smoke, but residents say a wall is hot to the touch.

12:10pm

Units on scene are sufficient. Responding units from Seal Rock and Yachats are told to return to quarters.