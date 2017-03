9:48am

Rollover accident on Highway 229, Siletz Highway, at Fun River Lane at the north end. Fire-Rescue are enroute.

9:56am

Firefighters say the vehicle has rolled over and is off the roadway. Driver is out of the vehicle and does not appear to be injured. The highway is not blocked. Siletz Highway is very icy in spots starting 2 miles east of Highway 101 at the north end. Keep your speed down.