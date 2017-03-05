Weather or Not: Hail & Snain

Sunday, Mar. 5th – Lincoln County

Summary: Heavy showers, some with hail, windy yesterday and overnight, cool temps.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 48F/39F/27mph/0.41”

Depoe Bay: 44F/35F/42mph/0.34”

Newport: 45F/34F/37mph/0.42”

Waldport: 46F/35F/37mph/0.51”

Yachats: 47F/38F/37mph/0.61”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 2,300’, broken @ 5,000’ & 6,000’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: SE 9 mph/Altimeter: 29.61”

The Special Weather Statement issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect for cool temperatures and low snow levels today and tomorrow across Northwest Oregon. A cool low pressure system is sitting offshore this weekend, maintaining showers and low snow levels. Showers will mix with hail at times. The air mass will cool further today and tonight, with snow levels lowering to 500 to 800 feet, and possibly down as low as sea level at times later tonight into tomorrow morning. Snow totals for today through tomorrow will vary depending on elevation, but 6-10 inches of new snow is possible in the Coast Range, as well as the Cascade foothills, with 1-2 feet of snow over the Cascades.

Most areas below 800 feet will have little to no snow accumulation. However, spotty amounts anywhere from a dusting to up to 1 inch of snow are possible, mainly early in the mornings. Any accumulations will be short-lived and should melt within a few hours. Please plan for possible travel delays, and be prepared for the possibility of light snow on some roadways.

Forecast: Some folks call it ‘snain,’ a snow/rain mix that isn’t easily classified into the normal categories of precipitation. Expect a bit of snain today through tomorrow along with occasional hail and regular ol’ rain showers. Temperatures remain cool with highs of 45F, a low near 35F, and breezy as southwest winds blow 15-25 mph gusting up to 40 at times. Outlook is for heavy rain and windy Tuesday, rain continues Wednesday and Thursday, then showers Friday and Saturday. The thermometer should be slowly rising to seasonal norms by midweek.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on the latest Winter conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways have packed snow, areas of ice, temps 30-32F. Willamette Valley roads are mainly just wet, thermometer readings 35-40F. The Columbia River Gorge has spots of ice on the pavement, temperatures near 32F. For the Cascades, expect snow showers, packed snow and 15-20F this morning, chains or traction tires are required over the passes.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is mainly wet highways at the lower elevations, 2-8 inches of snow through tonight possible in the Coast Range passes and Cascade Foothills, and in the Cascades, up to a foot of new snow is projected through tonight down to pass level.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are southerly 10-15 knots gusting 20 this morning with rough seas 10-11 feet at 11 seconds. A Gale Warning is in effect through this afternoon. Brief and erratic gusts up to 40 knots are possible today associated with heavy showers. Wind speeds ease this evening. There are still plenty of forecast differences for this week, especially Tuesday. But recent trends show Central Coast waters having the best chance of seeing gales on Tuesday. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers and breezy, surf 8-10’ feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

03/05 Sun 11:59 AM 0.76 L

03/05 Sun 06:34 PM 6.28 H

03/05 Sun 11:45 PM 3.45 L

03/06 Mon 06:11 AM 8.38 H

In Short: Showers, windy, then rain/showers and breezy all week.