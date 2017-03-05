Lincoln County single mom still battling heart problems – needs help

I am Eva Henderson, a single parent who has always worked full-time. I am raising two kids on my own. I’m not the kind of person to ask for help because that’s the kind of person I am. I’m very independent and pay my own bills and I pull my weight.
That’s why this GoFundMe account plea for help with my medical bills, might be the hardest thing I’ve ever done. I had to take an unpaid short term leave from my job. The bills are flooding in and the bill collection department is calling. I realized I have to put my pride aside for the sake of me and my two kids. We do not live an extravagant lifestyle and we go without a lot of things. None of that matters except to help explain the financial stress we are already under. My heart condition has financially put us in a terrible position.
Please help my kids and I get back on stable ground. My HEART-EMERGENCY has put us over the tip of the iceberg. I am not asking for help because I want to, I am asking for help because I need to. Thank you for taking the time too read about me, and thank you for your donation.
Please help, whatever the donation amount is. Please click here.
