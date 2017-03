11:15pm

Rollover accident on Highway 18, six miles east of Otis. Emergency responders have found the car but not the driver.

11:28pm

Driver found. Talking with OSP. Doesn’t appear injured. His car is a battered mess in the ditch off the eastbound lane at mile post 7.

11:34pm

Driver started hurting in a few more places. He broke down and agreed to be transported to North Lincoln Hospital. Ambulance summoned.