Vehicle versus tree on Logsden Rd

10:56
Report of a vehicle into a tree with two occupants in the vehicle between milepost 6 and 7 on Logsden Road. One of the occupants ran to a house on Logsden Road to call for help. He said that there were major injuries to one of the occupants. He then left to go back to the vehicle.
11:09pm
Arriving Siletz Fire personnel state it is a pickup into a tree, with both driver and passenger airbags deployed, but no one inside.
11:16pm
Occupant has returned to the caller’s address, stating the other occupant had got a ride and left. Siletz Fire personnel still cannot locate anyone.
11:22pm
Siletz Fire crews beginning a comprehensive search of the area.
11:41pm
Siletz Fire personnel are still not able to locate anyone. They are leaving the area and have marked the vehicle.
