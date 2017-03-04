Vehicle versus tree on Logsden Rd

10:56

Report of a vehicle into a tree with two occupants in the vehicle between milepost 6 and 7 on Logsden Road. One of the occupants ran to a house on Logsden Road to call for help. He said that there were major injuries to one of the occupants. He then left to go back to the vehicle.

11:09pm

Arriving Siletz Fire personnel state it is a pickup into a tree, with both driver and passenger airbags deployed, but no one inside.

11:16pm

Occupant has returned to the caller’s address, stating the other occupant had got a ride and left. Siletz Fire personnel still cannot locate anyone.

11:22pm

Siletz Fire crews beginning a comprehensive search of the area.

11:41pm

Siletz Fire personnel are still not able to locate anyone. They are leaving the area and have marked the vehicle.