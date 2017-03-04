No one’s favorite topic of discussion….

Provided by Newport 60+ Activity Center

DEATH CAFÉ

Why are we afraid of death? Why are we afraid to talk about it? Join as at the Newport 60+ Activity Center on Wednesday, March 8th from 1:00-3:00 p.m. We’ll share a cup of coffee or tea and a conversation. The meeting will be led by Barbara LeBoss, Marie Laper and Barbara Bush.

What is Death Café? At a Death Cafe people, often strangers, gather to eat cake, drink tea and discuss death. Our objective is ‘to increase awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most of their (finite) lives’. A Death Cafe is a group directed discussion of death with no agenda, objectives or themes. It is a discussion group rather than a grief support or counselling session. Our Death Cafes are always offered: on a not for profit basis – In an accessible, respectful and confidential space – With no intention of leading people to any conclusion, product or course of action – Alongside refreshing drinks and nourishing food – and cake!

The Death Cafe model was developed by Jon Underwood and Sue Barsky Reid, based on the ideas of Bernard Crettaz. In 2010 Mr. Underwood of London decided to develop a series of projects about death, one of which was to focus on talking about death. In November he read about the work of Bernard Crettaz in a newspaper. Inspired by Bernard’s work, Jon immediately decided to use similar model for his own project, and Death Cafe was born. Subsequently hundreds of people have worked to provide Death Cafés across the globe.

To register, call 541-265-9617, or stop by the Newport 60+ Activity Center located at 20 SE 2nd Street, Newport, OR. To see a complete listing of trips, events, classes and presentations: www.newportoregon.gov/sc. Find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/NewportSeniorActivityCenter.