Oregon Rep. Greg Walden – GOP not tossing out Obamacare

Oregon Congressman Greg Walden told a republican gathering Saturday that the GOP will not be throwing out Obamacare. Walden appeared at the annual Republican gathering at the Dorchester and said no one will be forced off Obamacare, that pre-existing conditions will be honored, no caps on insurance coverage and young adults can remain on their parents’ insurance through age 26.

It’s a complete about-face confirming the essence of what President Trump said last week, “This medical insurance stuff is really complicated.”

Here’s the full story in The Oregonian.