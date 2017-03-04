Weather or Not: A Cool Weekend

Saturday, Mar. 4th – Lincoln County

Summary: Cloudy, rainy and windy yesterday, showers overnight and cool.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 50F/40F/37mph/0.49”

Depoe Bay: 49F/38F/37mph/0.51”

Newport: 50F/37F/38mph/0.55”

Waldport: 50F/40F/39mph/0.69”

Yachats: 50F/41F/38mph/0.88”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 2,400′ & 3,100′, overcast @ 4,200’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: E 9 mph/Altimeter: 29.80”

A Special Weather Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for cool temperatures and low snow levels today through Monday. Another cool low pressure system will sit offshore this weekend, maintaining showers and low snow levels. Showers today will mix with hail at times, with some spotty brief accumulations of snow on the higher hills of 1,500 feet. The air mass will cool further tonight and tomorrow, with snow levels lowering to 500 to 1,000 feet, and possibly down as low as sea level at times later Sunday night into Monday morning. Snow totals for today through Monday will vary depending on elevation. But up to a foot of new snow is possibly in the Coast Range, as well as the Cascade foothills. But 1-2 feet of snow is expected over the Cascades.

Most areas below 500 feet will have little to no snow accumulation. However, spotty amounts anywhere from a dusting to up to 1 inch of snow are possible. The best chances for accumulating snow will above 500 feet. Any accumulations will be short-lived and should melt within a couple of hours. Please plan for possible travel delays, and be prepared for the possibility of light snow on some roadways.

Forecast: Probably no worries about accumulating snow along the Central Coast even with the cooler temperatures. Just plain ol’ rain showers are predicted for today through tomorrow, though thunderstorms will also be possible, south winds gusting 25-35 mph, the thermometer rises to 45F this afternoon and Sunday, dipping to about 35F tonight. Rainfall totals during the weekend could reach 1-2 inches. Outlook is for showers Monday, rainy and windy Tuesday through Thursday, then a chance of showers Friday. The mercury should be near seasonal with highs of 50F and lows of 40-45F during the workweek.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on the latest Winter conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, spots of ice possible, temps 32-35F. Willamette Valley roads are wet, thermometer readings near 40F. The Columbia River Gorge has bare pavement, temperatures 40-45F. For the Cascades, expect snow flurries, packed snow and 25-30F in the passes this morning, carry chains or traction tires.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is mainly wet highways with 1-4 inches of snow Sunday in the Coast Range passes and Cascade Foothills; in the Cascades, up to a foot of snow is projected through Sunday night down to pass level.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are S 5-15 knots this morning with seas 9 feet at 11 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect through late Sunday night. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect through Sunday evening. A cold and unstable air mass will be over the waters through the weekend, with the potential for thunderstorms and erratic wind gusts of 35 knots or greater. Things become a little more uncertain early next week. However, projections continue to show the potential for a series of low pressure systems to develop over the NE Pacific and impact the coastal waters. We could see a period of gale-force gusts develop Tuesday. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers and breezy, surf 6-8’ feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

03/04 Sat 10:49 AM 0.75 L

03/04 Sat 05:14 PM 6.58 H

03/04 Sat 10:38 PM 2.84 L

03/05 Sun 05:06 AM 8.58 H

In Short: Showers, windy, then rain/showers and breezy all week.