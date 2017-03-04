USAF Band of the Golden West performs in Oregon – All shows free!

The U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West will present free concerts in Oregon by the Golden West Winds Woodwind Quintet.

* Salem, Ore., Golden West Winds will perform a 2:30 p.m. concert on March 19 at the Salem Public Library Loucks Auditorium (585 Liberty St. SE.) *

* March 20, the quintet will perform a 7:00 p.m. concert in Springfield, Ore. at the Richard E. Wildish Community Theater (630 Main St.)

* March 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Corban University, Psalm Center (5000 Deer Park Drive) in Salem, Ore.

* The group’s final concert will be in Lincoln City, Ore. at 7:00 p.m. on March 23 at the Lincoln City Cultural Center (540 N.E. Highway 101.)

The Golden West Winds is part of the United States Air Force Band of the Golden West from Travis Air Force Base, California. Comprised of flute, oboe, clarinet, French horn, and bassoon, this ensemble supports a wide variety of musical events which include public concerts, military ceremonies, patriotic shows, and educational programs. The members of the Golden West Winds are all professional Air Force musicians working in support of Air Force and Air Mobility Command official military recruiting and community relations objectives.

These performances are family-friendly and open to the public. For more information, visit the Appearances page of the USAF Band of the Golden West website: http://www.bandofthegoldenwest.af.mil/events/index.asp