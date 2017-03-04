Have you seen these two?

The FBI and Warm Springs Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a 9-year-old girl – Kaitlyn Stofiel – who is missing and possibly endangered. Law enforcement officers believe Kaitlyn is with her custodial father, Thomas Clarence Stofiel, age 44. At this time, officers and agents simply want to locate Kaitlyn to ensure that she is safe.

Stofiel’s truck was found in late February parked approximately one-half mile down the Mt. Wilson turnoff off of Highway 26 (near milepost 76) on the Warm Springs Reservation. Neither Thomas nor Kaitlyn Stofiel has any known connection to the reservation other than the fact that the vehicle was found there. They had been living in Portland and Kaitlyn was being home-schooled.

There have been no confirmed sightings of Kaitlyn or Thomas Stofiel in at least a week.

Thomas Stofiel may be distraught, is known to possess various weapons and reportedly has survival skills.

Thomas Stofiel is 44 years old, 5-5, 125 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Kaitlyn Stofiel is 9 years old, tall, thin, long dark hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has information about their immediate whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1. DO NOT APPROACH either one. Anyone with information should call the FBI in Portland at (503) 224-4181 (ext. 0) twenty-four hours a day; the FBI in Bend at (541) 389-1202; or the Warm Springs Police Department at (541) 553-1171.