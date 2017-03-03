Memorial Service for Michael Phillips of Lincoln City

From Ken McCormack –

We will be holding a Memorial Service for Michael Phillips at our emergency warming shelter, Thursday, March 30, at 2:00 PM. That is the Congregational Church, 1760 W 25th Street, Lincoln City, behind North Kenny’s IGA.

According to Rev. Michael R. Grogan, “Mr. Phillips was the homeless gentleman who was accidentally run over on Hwy. 101, December 2, of last year. It has never been clear as to whether this was a suicide, or a tragic accident. Regardless, it is a sad happening, and we wish to honor his life, and to lift up the plight of our homeless neighbors in a service of remembrance and story-sharing.

“Since he had no next of kin, and since he was a regular visitor to our Gathering Place, Pacific View Mortuary has entrusted us with his remains, and the one or two possessions he had. He had a few dollars that we will donate to the Lincoln City Warming Shelter.

“His cremated remains will be committed to the ground here in our Memorial Garden after the service,” according Rev. Grogan.