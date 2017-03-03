Weather or Not: Keeping the Dust Down

Friday, Mar. 3rd – Lincoln County

Summary: Cloudy, afternoon sprinkles yesterday, rain overnight, cool temps.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 53F/46F/22mph/0.22”

Depoe Bay: 49F/42F/25mph/0.10”

Newport: 50F/43F/25mph/0.05”

Waldport: 50F/44F/21mph/0.04”

Yachats: 49F/44F/25mph/0.02”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 1,100’

Visibility: 7 miles/Wind: S 9 mph G18/Altimeter: 30.14”

Forecast: As your dad may have been fond of saying as we headed into a stretch of very wet weather, “Well, at least it’ll keep the dust down.” That optimistic prognosis definitely applies for the next week or so. Don’t expect any dust. We start off with heavy rain, up to three-quarters of an inch, and breezy, gusts to 40 mph, today with a high of 50F. Rain turning to showers tonight, low of 40F. Tomorrow, showers and possible thunderstorms, cooler as highs are capped in the upper-40s. Outlook is for showers and cool Sunday and Monday, rain and a bit warmer Tuesday through Thursday. The thermometer is projected to remain just below seasonal averages.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temps 40-45F. Willamette Valley roads are wet, thermometer readings near 45F. The Columbia River Gorge has wet pavement, temperatures 40-45F. For the Cascades, expect spots of ice and 30F in the passes this morning, carry chains or traction tires, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for 3-6 inches of snow today, the snow level is at 4,000 feet.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is mainly wet highways with a chance of snow Sunday in the Coast Range and Cascade Foothills; in the Cascade passes, up to a foot of snow is projected through Sunday night.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are S 10-25 knots this morning with seas 9 feet at 11 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect through this evening. A weak coastal jet will likely develop just ahead of a front today, with some localized gusts as high as 35-40 knots near the capes. However, any gale-force gusts are expected to be brief, marginal, and localized. The winds will whip up seas to 10-12 feet today, with some residual swell keeping seas around 10 feet through this evening. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Rainy and windy, surf 6-8’ feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

03/03 Fri 09:47 AM 0.71 L

03/03 Fri 04:06 PM 7.13 H

03/03 Fri 09:42 PM 2.05 L

03/04 Sat 04:12 AM 8.80 H

In Short: Rain, wind, then more rain/showers and breezy all week.