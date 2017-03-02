Portland Mayor urges state lawmakers – Cap rents/owners pay for “no cause” eviction moving expenses
The mayor of Portland this week told state lawmakers that renters across the state are frequently just a no-cause eviction away from homelessness because available rentals are becoming increasingly scarce and rent rates are climbing ever higher. The mayor urged lawmakers to consider rent increase caps and owners paying moving expenses for no-cause evictions to slow down the rental crisis that is becoming common statewide.
Here’s the story in The Oregonian.
