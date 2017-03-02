Log truck accident two miles east of Newport on Highway 20

 Daily News
Mar 022017
 

Log truck driver lost his rear load of logs…
Dude the Dude photo


Left logs partially block Hwy 20 two miles east of Newport
Dude the Dude photo


Logging truck (left) spilled) logs from trailer 2 miles east of Newport.
E. Henderson photos


Logs fell out of a log haul trailer. No reports of any injuries. Traffic down to 1 lane.

12:50pm
A traffic crash involving a logging truck has closed one lane of Highway 20 two miles east of Newport. One lane of traffic is open. Watch for flaggers.

Call for citizen photos: Send to: Dave@NewsLincolnCounty.com

 Posted by at 1:13 PM

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.