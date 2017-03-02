When you get right down to it, it’s really ALL ABOUT ROSES…

From Wendy and Becky –

Has anyone ever told you that you can’t grow roses on the Oregon Coast? Are you curious about roses that do well in cool, moist, coastal gardens? Several easy-to-grow rose varieties thrive in our wind and salt spray and need very little maintenance!

“All About Roses” is the fourth in the Lincoln County Master Gardeners Round Table series for 2017, and will take place on Thursday, March 16, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Oregon Coast Community College Newport campus.

Zach Wahl, program leader and local wine shop owner, has a passion for roses. He grows beautiful plants just a half mile from the beach. Zach is among the many people who takes pleasure in growing roses for their beauty, color and lovely scents. As a seaside gardener you too can have success. It is just a matter of choosing the best rose variety! Some varieties are very tolerant of wind, salt air, poor soils and thrive in the most exposed gardens.

If you want to learn how Zach succeeds in growing roses near the sea and where to find suitable varieties that will tolerate our maritime climate, this free horticultural Round Table should not be missed. Master Gardener Round Tables are free to all, but please call the OSU Extension Office at 541-574- 6534, ext. 57411, to ensure adequate seating and materials. Class size is limited, so register early!