Weather or Not: A Case of Dry Rot

Thursday, Mar. 2nd – Lincoln County

Summary: Morning showers, then dry with mixed skies yesterday, average temps.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 54F/44F/17mph/0.03”

Depoe Bay: 51F/41F/23mph/0.17”

Newport: 50F/37F/18mph/0.17”

Waldport: 51F/41F/18mph/0.03”

Yachats: 50F/43F/19mph/~0.01”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 3,100’, overcast @ 3,900’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: SSE 6 mph/Altimeter: 30.42”

Forecast: The current brief dry break will slowly rot away as more moisture heads into the Central Coast beginning later today and tonight. Look for about a 50-50 chance of rain this afternoon, high 50F and moderate winds. Overnight, rain, maybe a quarter inch, low around 45F. Rain, heavy at times tomorrow with up to an inch, gusty sou’westers, and the mercury stalls at 50F or so. Outlook is for showers Saturday through Tuesday, rain likely Wednesday, breezy at times all week. Temperatures will be a bit below seasonal as highs hit 45-50F and lows dip to 35-40F.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on the latest Winter conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps 35-40F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings near 40F. The Columbia River Gorge has bare pavement, temperatures 35-40F. For the Cascades, expect spots of ice and 25-30F in the passes this morning, carry chains or traction tires. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are SSW 10-15 knots this morning with seas 10 feet at 14 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect from 1:00pm this afternoon through tomorrow afternoon. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect from this evening through tomorrow afternoon. There’s the potential for low-end gales as a coastal jet develops along another front expected tomorrow morning. A broader area of low pressure should then push into the NE Pacific over the weekend and bring periods of gusty southerly winds, but winds should remain 30 knots or less. Cold air aloft will probably result in enough instability for a few thunderstorms over the weekend. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mainly overcast, breezy, surf 8-9’ feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

03/02 Thu 08:53 AM 0.75 L

03/02 Thu 03:06 PM 7.75 H

03/02 Thu 08:56 PM 1.24 L

03/03 Fri 03:25 AM 8.93 H

In Short: Mostly cloudy, rain developing, then wet and windy.