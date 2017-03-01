Volunteers Needed for Environmental Restoration Work in Tillamook

The Nature Conservancy invites anyone interested in preserving the Tillamook area to participate in a volunteer work party taking place on Saturday, March 18th. For this work party, The Nature Conservancy has joined with Northwest Oregon Restoration Partnership (NORP). NORP, a program of the Tillamook Estuaries Partnership, coordinates the grow-out of locally adapted native plant species for restoration efforts in eight counties in northwest Oregon.

The Nature Conservancy is one of 30 different organizations participating in the NORP program. Recent TNC habitat restoration projects that are using NORP plant materials include the Miami Wetlands and Kilchis Preserve in Tillamook County. Volunteers will be helping with nursery work – propagating, repotting and weeding around native plants. No experience is necessary.

Please bring enough water and food for the day, along with weather appropriate clothing- we will be working in a covered, unheated building. Bring hand clippers and gloves if you have them – if not, you can borrow ours.

Registration is required at nature.org/oregonworkparties. Questions? Contact (503) 802-8100 or orvolunteers@tnc.org.