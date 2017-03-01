First tropical sea turtles – Now pelagic crab….far from home (Mexico)

Greg Henton was out picture taking at the beach and this little critter caught his eye – unfortunately deceased. Greg checked around and found out that it’s a pelagic crab that usually hangs out off Baja California and maybe as far north as Santa Barbara. But there it was, along with others on the beach off Don Davis Park in Newport.

Over the past month or so we’ve had a lot of big low pressure cells slide down from the Gulf of Alaska while other trans-pacific cells came across to pump warmer waters up the California Coast. This little guys got swept up in the northerly flow – hit the cold waters off Oregon and “that was that.” Happens a lot to tropical sea turtles – the lucky ones get rescued and are allowed to recuperate at the Oregon Coast Aquarium.