Oregon Senators and Representatives react to President Trump’s inaugural address to the Congress

As would be expected, Oregon’s democratic federal lawmakers reacted negatively to President Trump’s first speech to a joint session of the Congress. Striking a more conciliatory tone and with an unusually calm delivery, Trump covered a wide array of topics…but omitted one of which Governor Brown cited specifically. Here’s the run down in the Oregonian. Click here.

