Oregon Senators and Representatives react to President Trump’s inaugural address to the Congress
Mar 012017
As would be expected, Oregon’s democratic federal lawmakers reacted negatively to President Trump’s first speech to a joint session of the Congress. Striking a more conciliatory tone and with an unusually calm delivery, Trump covered a wide array of topics…but omitted one of which Governor Brown cited specifically. Here’s the run down in the Oregonian. Click here.
