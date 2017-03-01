Weather or Not: A Very Wet February

Wednesday, Mar. 1st – Lincoln County

Summary: Periods of sunshine, a few showers and moderate winds yesterday.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Rain…

Lincoln City: 53F/45F/0.13”

Depoe Bay: 53F/41F/0.06”

Newport: 48F/43F/0.09”

Waldport: 50F/41F/0.15”

Yachats: 49F/43F/0.07”

Monthly Precip/Temp Statistics…

February 2017 Rainfall: 18.27”

Normal February Rainfall: 8.69”

Average Annual Rainfall: 60-70”

February 2017 High: 61F on the 13th

February 2017 Low: 30F on the 23rd

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 1,600’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: S 5 mph/Altimeter: 30.49”

Forecast: Not much in the way of additional precipitation expected in our already overflowing rain gauges to start off the month of March, but there’s plenty more headed this way. Showers ending, mostly cloudy skies today and tonight, southwest winds 10-15 mph gusting 20, high of 50F, low about 40F. Tomorrow, a 50-50 chance rain, gusty south winds, high again 50F. Outlook is for rain, possibly heavy at times, Friday through Sunday, showers Monday, then more rain and breezy Tuesday. The thermometer remains near normal with highs of 50F and lows 40-45F.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temps 35-40F. Willamette Valley roads are mixed wet/dry, thermometer readings near 40F. The Columbia River Gorge has bare pavement, temperature 40F. For the Cascades, expect packed snow and 20F in the passes this morning, carry chains or traction tires, except chains or traction tires are required at Government Camp. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are WSW 10-15 knots this morning with seas 7 feet at 8 seconds. The next impactful front arrives tomorrow with solid Small Craft Advisory wind gusts of 25-30 knots by afternoon. After that, projections show a more active pattern through at least the weekend with possible gale force winds Saturday. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mainly overcast, light breeze, surf 7-8’ feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

03/01 Wed 08:04 AM 0.92 L

03/01 Wed 02:15 PM 8.32 H

03/01 Wed 08:14 PM 0.52 L

03/02 Thu 02:43 AM 8.96 H

In Short: Showers ending, mostly cloudy, then lots more rain.