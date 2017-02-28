Samaritan PCH to hold outreach event for Vietnam Veterans exposed to toxins

Samaritan Veterans Outreach in partnership with Vietnam Veterans of America Chapters 585 and 411 and Military and Veteran Resources, presents a forum for veterans to learn more about toxic exposures they may have encountered during their service.

Four guest speakers will address toxic exposures, how they have become multi-generational through DNA modification and where to get support. After the discussion, the audience will be encouraged to ask questions.

Two forums will be offered, with the first one on Thursday, March 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Center for Health Education located at 740 NW Ninth Street in Newport. The second forum will be held Friday, March 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Learning Innovation Center, Room 210, on the Oregon State University campus at 1655 W Sackett Place in Corvallis.

Samaritan Veterans Outreach works with the Veterans Administration to provide health care for military veterans. They are located at 815 NW Ninth Street, Suite 100 in Corvallis. The Veterans Outreach program serves veterans of Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties. For more information, contact 541-768-7800 or visit samhealth.org/Veterans