1:02pm

Report of a house fire at 1623 Moonshine Park Road. Fire departments from Siletz, Toledo and Newport are enroute.

1:16pm

Arriving firefighters report it’s a fully-engulfed double-wide mobile home. Firefighters say there is no way to save it. Their strategy will be to ensure the fire doesn’t spread to brush, trees and other nearby homes.

