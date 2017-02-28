Weather or Not: Warmer, Wetter & Windier

Tuesday, Feb. 28th – Lincoln County

Summary: Mostly cloudy, showers, gusty west winds and cool yesterday/overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 49F/39F/31mph/0.28”

Depoe Bay: 46F/35F/37mph/0.21”

Newport: 45F/36F/31mph/0.29”

Waldport: 45F/36F/32mph/0.27”

Yachats: 47F/37F/26mph/0.33”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: broken @ 3,000’ & 4,200’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: NW 9 mph/Altimeter: 30.09”

Forecast: We’re in for continued showery conditions and below normal mercury levels today through tomorrow. Expect some breaks in the clouds and moderate westerly winds; highs 45-50F, low 40-45F. Outlook is for precipitation to return in earnest Thursday and last through Monday, a possible atmospheric river event may produce heavy rain at times, southwest winds ramp up to near gale force, and temperatures warm to seasonal norms with highs of 50F or better and lows 40-45F throughout the extended period.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, there are spots of ice possible on the highways near the passes, temps 32-35F. Willamette Valley roads are wet, thermometer readings 35-40F. The Columbia River Gorge has bare pavement, temperatures 35-40F. For the Cascades, it’s snowing with packed snow and 20F in the passes this morning, chains or traction tires are required. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are WNW 10-15 knots this morning with seas 9-10 feet at 9 seconds. The next disturbance moving through largely to our north brings more SW winds into the waters late today and tonight, probably exceeding Small Craft Advisory thresholds, especially in the northern waters. Those winds ease up tomorrow. The next batch of stronger winds increase from the south on Thursday and should be high-end Small Craft Advisory or possibly borderline gale force winds. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers, sunbreaks, breezy, surf 7-8’ feet (moderate).

* Tides

02/28 Tue 07:19 AM 1.25 L

02/28 Tue 01:27 PM 8.73 H

02/28 Tue 07:36 PM -0.03 L

03/01 Wed 02:06 AM 8.87 H

In Short: Showers, partial clearing, cool, then warmer, wetter and windier.