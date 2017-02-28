9th annual Lincoln City Half Marathon & 10K is Sunday, March 5

The 9th annual Lincoln City Half Marathon and 10K takes place Sunday, March 5 at Taft High School’s Voris Field. The main start time is 9 a.m., and there is an 8 a.m. early start for half marathon walkers.

The scenic out-and-back course will follow Schooner Creek Road through dense forests and along rushing streams at the base of the Coast Range. Participants often spot elk and other wildlife in the early spring event, which is how the race earned its nickname, “Elk Stampede.”

The route can be a challenge for serious competitors but it is also perfect for anyone running or walking their very first 10K or half marathon.

Voris Field is where the event first began in 2008, but the start/finish line was later moved to Wapiti Park after a major slide on the course. This year the race is returning “home” to Voris Field for several reasons.

“Taft 7-12 and Voris Field are easily accessible, and there is ample parking which eliminates the need for a shuttle,” Gail Kimberling, Community Center Director and co-race director explained. “Also, the school district is not charging us for use of the facility and this will allow us to share more race proceeds with the many local non-profit groups assisting with the event.”

Race mementos for all participants include long-sleeved technical T-shirts, finisher medals and great finish line refreshments.

Ribbons will be awarded to the top three finishers in five-year age groups and the overall male and female finishers for each race will receive a signature hand-blown glass float.

Packet pickup will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at the Lincoln City Community Center, or beginning at 7 a.m. Sunday, March 5 at Voris Field.

Registration is $55 for the half marathon and $45 for the 10K. Online registration is available until Friday, March 3 at www.getmeregistered.com. Day-of-race registration is available for a slight additional fee.

For more information contact the Lincoln City Community Center, 541-994-2131, see lincolncity.org or check out the Lincoln City Half Marathon Facebook page!