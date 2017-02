Hey Facebook! I need your help. On my way home from Corvallis tonight I picked this flag and blanket up from the middle of highway 20! It was laying in the center of the road at the bottom of the passing lane near the Ellmaker rest stop. I know this is very precious to someone. Please help me find who I should return it to. Feel free to share!

If you know who this belongs to call: 541-867-4596. They’ll be very grateful to get it back!!