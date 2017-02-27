Man jumps from Yaquina Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon

A man arguing with police on the Yaquina Bay Bridge sidewalk late Sunday afternoon turned and jumped off, plunging down over 100 feet to the water.

Fire Chief Rob Murphy said he was driving northbound on the bridge at the time, returning a fire department exhibit on a trailer from Seafood and Wine, when he heard the call. He said he pulled up to see a police officer trying to engage the man who was acting strangely. Chief Murphy said the man appeared very agitated – then he suddenly turned, jumped over the rail and was gone.

Chief Murphy immediately called for a Coast Guard response. When he and the police officer looked over the side, the man was in the water miraculously swimming toward the bridge abutment. He then climbed up on it.

Soon after, a Coast Guard motorlifeboat pulled along side and loaded the man aboard and transported him to the Coast Guard Station dock where he was transferred to an ambulance which took him, full lights and sirens, to PCH.