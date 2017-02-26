Surf rescue at the Yaquina Bay Bridge

Feb 262017
5:19pm
Report of a subject off the south end of the bridge. US Coast Guard is being requested. No further information was immediately available.
5:21pm
The subject has climbed up on the southern-most abutment of the bridge. Newport Fire personnel have eyes on him.
5:33pm
Subject is on board the USCG boat. Headed back to the Yaquina Bay station to be evaluated by awaiting medics.
5:54pm
Ambulance taking the subject to the hospital with lights and sirens.
Did anyone get pictures of the rescue?
Send to: Dave@NewsLincolnCounty.com
