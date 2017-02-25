Newport motorist killed after sliding off 101 north of Newport

At about 7:40 a.m., OSP Troopers responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 136 (approximately four miles north of Newport). The vehicle, a green 2002 Ford Explorer, was northbound when the driver likely lost control due to icy conditions. The vehicle slid sideways across the highway and traveled over an embankment, down the side and coming to rest on its top in a small creek.

The driver, identified as 40 year old Newport resident, Edgar Mendez Romero, died at the scene. He was wearing a safety belt when the crash occurred.

OSP was assisted by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Newport Fire and Rescue, Depoe Bay Fire and Rescue, and ODOT. In addition to troopers from the Newport Area Command, members of the Oregon State Police Mobile Response Team (MRT) who have been working in the area due to the Newport Seafood and Wine Festival were called out and responded to assist with this crash and numerous other ice related crashes that occurred around the same time.