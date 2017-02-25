State DOJ punts to the Feds on Kitzhaber probe

Feb 252017
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has handed her office’s investigation of suspected misconduct against former Governor John Kitzhaber and his fiancee to the federal U.S. Attorney’s Office. Rosenblum cites a looming statute of limitations and what she describes as “a small army of attorneys,” which she doesn’t have, to review 4 million Kitzhaber emails and other documents to continue the state’s own investigation. So she’s handing it off to the feds.
Here’s more from The Oregonian.
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.