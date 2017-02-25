Weather or Not: Intermezzo

Saturday, Feb. 25th – Lincoln County

Summary: Rain showers, mixed with snow at times, and cool temps yesterday.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Rain…

Lincoln City: 44F/37F/0.33”

Depoe Bay: 40F/34F/0.32”

Newport: 39F/34F/0.44”

Waldport: 41F/34F/0.41”

Yachats: 40F/31F/0.53”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: E 8 mph/Altimeter: 30.25”

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on the latest Winter conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Forecast: A bright and brief intermezzo is written in the score today between the movements of this week’s Winter symphony. Mostly sunny skies are expected, albeit still cool as the mercury stalls around 45F. Tonight, the full orchestra returns to the stage with rain developing, southwest winds gusting 25 mph and a low of 35F or so. The rain turns to showers by midday tomorrow, up to half an inch of liquid precipitation, westerly winds 15-25 mph gusting 35 and a high of 45F. Outlook is for unsettled showery weather during the entire workweek ahead; temperatures warming a little with highs near 50F and lows about 40F.

Seafood & Wine Festival… Sunny today, rainy and windy Sunday, and continued cool with a high of 45F, low near 35F.

Travel: Spots of ice are possible on Central Coast roads this morning. In the Coast Range, there are spots of black ice on the pavement, patchy fog and temps 30-32F. Willamette Valley highways are wet with spots of ice, thermometer readings 30-35F. The Columbia River Gorge has spots of ice, temperatures 25-30F. For the Cascades, packed snow, spots of ice and cold with 15-20F in the passes this morning, carry chains or traction tires.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is for mixed wet and dry pavement at elevations below 1,000 feet through Sunday night. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for snow in the Coast Range, in effect from 4:00am to 7:00pm Sunday. Heaviest snow is expected between 8:00am and noon. The snow level will be near the passes at 1,200 feet with accumulations 3-5 inches. Roads will be snow covered and slick with Winter-like travel conditions. In the Cascades, a Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect from late tonight through Sunday evening for 4-8 inches of snow down to 1,200 feet. These periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are ESE around 10 knots this morning with seas 5-6 feet at 16 seconds. Light offshore flow with seas 5-7 feet will persist through most of today. The next low pressure system from the Gulf of Alaska will arrive tonight into Sunday as a surface low tracks south down the Pacific Northwest shoreline. Winds will increase over the waters as the low tracks along the coastline. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect from late tonight through tomorrow afternoon. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect from late tonight through late tomorrow night. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Sunshine, cool, surf 4-5 feet (low).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

02/25 Sat 11:16 AM 8.84 H

02/25 Sat 05:49 PM -0.37 L

02/26 Sun 12:22 AM 8.02 H

02/26 Sun 05:54 AM 2.23 L

In Short: Clearing and dry, then cool, wet and windy.