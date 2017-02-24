Weather or Not: Flaky Forecast

Friday, Feb. 24th – Lincoln County

Summary: Showers, sunbreaks, light winds and cool temperatures yesterday.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Rain…

Lincoln City: 49F/34F/0.15”

Depoe Bay: 48F/31F/0.20”

Newport: 45F/34F/0.27”

Waldport: 46F/33F/0.35”

Yachats: 49F/35F/0.13”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: broken @ 1,500’, overcast @ 2,400’

Visibility: 4 miles/Wind: E 6 mph/Altimeter: 30.23”

A Special Weather Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for low elevation snow possible this morning. A low-pressure system from the north will move offshore of the Washington and Oregon Coast today for cool weather and showers across Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon. Temperatures near the valley floor are near freezing this morning and snow is likely at the lowest elevations. Most areas will have little to no snow accumulation. However, spotty amounts anywhere from a dusting to up to 1 inch of snow are possible. The best chances for accumulating snow will be above 500 feet. Any accumulations will be short-lived and should melt within a couple of hours. These showers are expected during the morning commute and may disrupt travel. Please plan for possible travel delays this morning, and be prepared for the possibility of light snow on some of the roads.

Forecast: Whatever snowflakes fall with the rain showers this morning will not last very long as the mercury starts out just above freezing and then rises to the mid-40s by this afternoon. More rain showers tonight, possibly mixed with snow, low about 35F. Tomorrow, we get a break from the precipitation but not the cool temperatures; projections show dry conditions, mostly sunny skies and 45F. Outlook is for cool and showery Sunday and Monday, a chance of showers Tuesday and Wednesday, mostly cloudy on Thursday. Thermometer readings should begin to moderate by midweek with highs near 50F and lows of 40F.

Seafood & Wine Festival… Light winds, showers today and tonight, sunshine Saturday, wet Sunday, and cool throughout the event with highs of 45F, lows of 35F.

Travel: Rain and wet snow are falling along the Central Coast this morning, slushy roads are possible in some areas. In the Coast Range, there are spots of ice with patches of snow on the pavement, temps 30-32F. Willamette Valley highways are wet with spots of snow or ice possible, temperatures 30-35F. The Columbia River Gorge has spots of ice, thermometer readings 30-35F. For the Cascades, packed snow, spots of ice and cold with 15-20F in the passes this morning, carry chains or traction tires.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is for mixed wet and dry pavement at the lower elevations with a chance of snow near the Coast Range passes; in the Cascades, snow showers through Sunday night.

An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT's TripCheck before hitting the road.

Winds are SSE 10-15 knots this morning with seas 6-7 feet at 16 seconds. Expect overall quiet weather in marine waters with seas generally 5-8 feet through the Tuesday with occasional borderline small craft advisory winds and seas.

On the Beach… Showers, cool, surf 4-5 feet (low).

For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

02/24 Fri 10:31 AM 8.59 H

02/24 Fri 05:13 PM -0.09 L

02/24 Fri 11:48 PM 7.61 H

02/25 Sat 05:12 AM 2.79 L

In Short: Rain/snow mix, clearing and dry, then continued cool and unsettled.