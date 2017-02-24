GOP lawmakers in Salem introduce abortion restriction bill

Lawmakers in the Oregon House and Senate have introduced House Bill 1317 which, if passed, and signed by the Governor, would outlaw abortions on or after 20 weeks since conception, except in the case of a medical emergency. And a licensed physician must handle all aspects of that kind of situation. Many observers doubt the bill will become law in Oregon since Democrats dominate in both houses of the legislature.

But there is a new battle line on abortion restrictions being drawn by the Trump Administration in Washington. There is a move afoot to roll back a woman’s right to an abortion by adding a strongly conservative candidate to the U.S. Supreme Court, thereby over-turning Roe vs. Wade, and then introducing anti-abortion legislation and having it passed by both houses of the U.S. Congress and then signed by President Trump.

In the meantime, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has joined with other attorneys general around the country to fight what they call a terrible backslide in womens’ rights on the issue.

