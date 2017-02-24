GOP lawmakers in Salem introduce abortion restriction bill

Feb 242017
But there is a new battle line on abortion restrictions being drawn by the Trump Administration in Washington. There is a move afoot to roll back a woman’s right to an abortion by adding a strongly conservative candidate to the U.S. Supreme Court, thereby over-turning Roe vs. Wade, and then introducing anti-abortion legislation and having it passed by both houses of the U.S. Congress and then signed by President Trump.
In the meantime, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has joined with other attorneys general around the country to fight what they call a terrible backslide in womens’ rights on the issue.
