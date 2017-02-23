Horticultural Round Table at the College in Newport

The Master Gardener Round Table, “Ornamental Landscaping Plants for the Coast”, will investigate flowers, shrubs, and grasses that grow well in our coastal climate.

Learn what, when, and where to plant perennials, bulbs, woody plants and the care needed to maintain a healthy landscape.

This free horticultural Round Table will take place on Thursday, March 9, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Oregon Coast Community College Newport campus.

Heather Fortner, local artist and Master Gardener of the Year, will present a slide show featuring colorful landscape plants and emphasizing how to grow them to maintain a beautiful yard.

Please call the OSU extension office, 541-574-6534, to reserve your seat.